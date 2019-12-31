|
Diane Andersen
Diane Andersen 80 Passed peacefully with her loving family by her side.
Diane was a life time resident of Greenwich CT. She was married to the love of her life Erling for 63 years. She is survived by her loving son Eric (Patty) beloved daughter Mindy (Eugene) Cherished daughter Katrina (James). Loving Grand Children Eric, Victoria, Zackery and Freya and Great Grand Child Olen. Diane is also survived by her loving sister Donna Gargagliano. She is pre deceased by her Mother and Father John and Melita Magness and her loving daughter Dana. Diane was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great Grand Mother and lovingly known as Uma. Her greatest love was her husband and her Family. She was a cherished friend to everyone who knew her. Family will receive friends on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Leo P. Gallagher funeral Home 31 Arch St Greenwich CT a service will take place at First Congregational Church on Friday. Interment to follow. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to .
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 1, 2020