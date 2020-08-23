Diane Mazza DiBella

May 7, 1932 - August 21, 2020. Diane DiBella passed away peacefully in Greenwich Hospital on August 21, 2020. She was born in Greenwich Hospital, the daughter of Antonio P. Mazza, a lifetime Greenwich resident, and Viola Jensen Mazza.

Diane is survived by her brother, Frank Mazza, also a Greenwich native, and her three daughters, Sherry Delany of Greenwich, Stephanie Einsiedler of Kennebunk, Maine and Susan Blair of Fountain Inn, South Carolina. She has four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Diane lived her entire life in the town of Greenwich. A dedicated beachgoer and boating enthusiast, she was easily recognized all summer long at Todd's Point. She and her husband, Armand DiBella had a Grand Banks boat and cruised the waters from the Bahamas to Maine for many years.

At only five feet tall, her spirit soared higher than a mountain. She sacrificed personal pleasures to provide her girls with education and experiences. We are forever grateful.

Diane's ability to communicate and relate on all levels with everyone she met was her gift. Her invincible enthusiasm and energy will live on in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, please support Meals On Wheels, 89 Maple Avenue, Greenwich, CT.



