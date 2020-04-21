|
Diane Gill Fraker
Sept. 26, 1951 - April 18, 2020
Diane Marie Gill Fraker died at Greenwich Woods Health Care Center, a victim of COVID-19. She was the beloved daughter of Marianne Gill and the late George R. Gill of Greenwich. Diane attended Sacred Heart Elementary School in Byram and Glenville School, and graduated from St. Mary's Girls' High School in 1969. An avid reader and a gifted writer, she earned a bachelor's degree in Women's Studies from Goddard College in Vermont and worked as a paralegal. She raised her three children in Richmond, VA, and later returned to Greenwich, where she fought valiantly and uncomplainingly against Multiple Sclerosis. Diane had a brave heart, and her ready smile brought joy to all at Greenwich Woods. Her family gives heartfelt thanks to the Greenwich Woods staff for everything they did for Diane over her many years there. In addition to her loving mother, Diane is survived by: her son Christopher Fraker, his wife Sara, and their children, Ethan (8) and Hazel (4), of Tucson, AZ; her son Whitney Fraker of Fayetteville, NC; her daughter Alison Fraker of Chicago, IL; brother Robert Gill and his wife Karen of Granbury, TX; sister Julie Gill Kast and her husband Peter of Greenwich; sister Nancy Gill Gleason and her husband Scott of Westfield, NJ; brother Billy Gill and his wife Priscilla of Nashville, TN; sister Moira Gill of Solvang, CA; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, a memorial service for Diane will be held at a later date.
Donations in Diane's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 22, 2020