Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
View Map
Diane Larson
Diane Larson died February 5 after a courageous battle with leukemia.
Diane was born on July 26, 1934 in New York City to Dr. and Mrs. James Kirkbright. She grew up in Bronxville, New York and graduated from the Riverdale Country School in the Bronx. A graduate of Connecticut College in New London, she next received her Master of Arts in teaching from the Bankstreet College of Education in New York City. She taught first and second grades as well as art in Stamford, CT, Ithaca and Ossining, NY.
Her last position was director of the Round Hill Nursery School in Greenwich. As a Greenwich resident for 51 years, she was a member of the Greenwich Woman's Club for over 25 years. During that time she was house chairman for 12 years and the only 2 term president.
An animal lover and cruise devotee, she always gave her personal best to her friends, community, and family. She was predeceased by her brother and sister. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Lawrence Larson, her daughter Krista Larson, both of Greenwich and a nephew Timothy Plass and brother-in-law Neil Plass, both of Boulder, Colorado.
Visiting will be at 11:00 to 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home on March 2.
Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 13, 2019
