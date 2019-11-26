|
Dietrich Alexander Van Alst Jander
Dietrich Alexander Van Alst Jander, longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was 45 years old.
Born in Garden City, Long Island, NY. Dietrich was the son of Deborah (Van Alst) and Klaus H. Jander. He attended Brunswick School pre-k – 10th grade and graduated Greenwich H.S. in 1992. After receiving his B.S. Degree from Vanderbilt University, he completed a Master's in Industrial Business Management in Koblenz, Germany. During that time, he was also working at Schuetz Werke GmbH & Co KGaA as a Logistics Manager, and was later transferred by Schuetz back to the US. Since 2013 worked as a Strategic Service Strategy Manager at Henkel-North America.
Dietrich enjoyed multiple and varied interests, especially BMW's, new and vintage, astronomy, oceanography, gardening, and cooking, which included the obligatory viewing of "Produce Pete" on Channel 4 on early Saturday morning.
Dietrich was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity and Toast Masters International. Fluent in English and German, Dietrich also studied many years of Latin, Spanish, French and Russian. Aside from his deep love for his family, fiancée Elfride, and friends, he enjoyed skiing, scuba diving, Formula 1, travel, politics, mechanical tinkering, and supporting friends and family:
A True Renaissance Man!
Dietrich is survived by his parents Klaus and Deborah Jander, and fiancée Elfride Jakaj, Aunts Dawn Mary Sclafani, Joyce Eikenberry and numerous cousins in both Germany and America.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 29th from 6-8 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30th at 10 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 27, 2019