|
|
Donald Morrell
Donald Morrell age 83, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Don was born on December 16, 1936 in Greenwich, CT, son of the late Gordon and Gladys Morrell.
Don retired a career Firefighter from the Town of Greenwich, and worked many jobs throughout his lifetime, including Estate keeper, Handyman, and Office Maintenance Technician.
Don loved life and lived it to the fullest. He and his wife Mary, traveled to many destinations over the years, and whether traveling to the rocky shoals of the coast of Maine or cruising the Caribbean, Don thoroughly enjoyed these times and enthusiastically partook in the local cuisine.
Don loved sharing his knowledge of fishing and Long Island sound with his children and grandchildren. He was known as (Smokey) to many and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Don was an avid Gardener and enjoyed planting his vegetable garden and flowerbeds yearly and did so with great pride. Don also loved the holidays and being surrounded by his family. He particularly loved Christmas and took great pride in decorating multiple Christmas trees as well as the outside of his house every year. His love of Christmas and holiday spirit has been passed on to all three of his children who continue with his traditions.
Don was also very involved in the lives of all four of his grandchildren and one great-grandchild and enjoyed talking about their accomplishments as well as attending as many of their special events as possible.
Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary P. Morrell, their daughter, Donna Bourn and her fiancé, Thomas Sullivan, his granddaughter, Chelsea Bourn and her husband Erich Moylan, his son Craig Morrell and his fiancée, Maureen Wing, his grandaughter, Jessica Blechner, husband Joe and their son, Bo Blechner, his son Kurt Morrell and his wife Maria, and their sons Kyle and Connor Morrell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 29, 2020