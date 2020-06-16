Donald S. Weiss

1955 - 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Don Weiss announces his passing on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was 64 years old.

Don was a loving son, husband, brother, and loyal friend. He was an avid athlete, and the biggest fan of the Yankees and Packers.

He leaves behind his brother Fritz, sister-in-law Kathy, their son Matt, and his wife Nicole. His sister Amy and her children Erica, Adam, and Taylor. And his sister Julie and her children Brianna and Grace. He also leaves behind his great nephew and nieces Preston, Riley, and Cayden.

Don was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Lisa (Tiplady) and his parents Fred and Ruth.

Funeral arrangements will be private.



