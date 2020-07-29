Donald Slink

Donald SlinkDonald Slink, age 59 passed peacefully with his loving mother by his side on July 15, 2020.Donald was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 17, 1960 to Yolanda and John Slink. He was predeceased by his father John and brothers John J. and Steven Slink. He is survived by his loving mother Yolanda, brother Gary (Susie) and sister Karen Bradford.Donald was a long time resident of Greenwich, Connecticut. He attended North Mianus High School.Donald's love for nature and flowers led him to be a floral arranger for many years in the Greenwich area. Donald will be dearly missed by all who knew him.