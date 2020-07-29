1/
Donald Slink
Donald Slink
Donald Slink, age 59 passed peacefully with his loving mother by his side on July 15, 2020.
Donald was born in Greenwich, Connecticut on July 17, 1960 to Yolanda and John Slink. He was predeceased by his father John and brothers John J. and Steven Slink. He is survived by his loving mother Yolanda, brother Gary (Susie) and sister Karen Bradford.
Donald was a long time resident of Greenwich, Connecticut. He attended North Mianus High School.
Donald's love for nature and flowers led him to be a floral arranger for many years in the Greenwich area. Donald will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
