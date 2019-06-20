Donna M. (McGlynn) Yawman

Donna was born on October 17, 1942 and grew up in Riverside, CT. She graduated from Nazareth College in 1964 and moved to the Village of Fairport in 1967. She went home to the Lord on June 15, 2019, at age 76, after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 54

years, (Deacon) Philip Yawman, LCSW; sons, Philip (Cheryl), David (Margaret) and Daniel (Andrea) Yawman; grandchildren, Nicholas, Shannon, Daniel, Grace, Megan, Alice, Caroline, David, and Matthew Yawman; sisters Maureen Franz of Staten Island and Marilyn Barge of Conesus; brother Brian McGlynn (Posy Webber) of Mystic, CT; sister-in-law Nancy McGlynn of Morris Plains, NJ; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael McGlynn.

Donna's life was defined by a fierce passion for three things: family, faith, and Fairport. She was a loyal supporter of her 3 sons' and 9 grandchildren's athletic events and other extracurricular performances. Faith for Donna included daily mass attendance at The Church of the Assumption in Fairport, nearly 30 years of involvement with the Pre-Cana team, and serving as a Eucharistic minister. Donna significantly impacted the Fairport community through her 12 year history of elected office as a Fairport Village Trustee, decades of membership on the Fairport Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) board, and multiple joint board committees. For a decade, Donna worked as an Assistant Guidance Counselor at Johanna Perrin School. Until she died, Donna served tirelessly on Fairport's Dollars for Scholars Board shepherding significant growth as Scholarship Chair. Her dedication to Fairport was recognized when she was honored as Citizen of the Year in 2005. She continues her commitment to improving the lives of others through the donation of her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Rochester Medical School.

Relatives and friends may call on Friday, June 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport. A memorial mass to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. at Church of the Assumption, 20 East Ave., Fairport. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Donna Yawman Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Dollars for Scholars, 144 Village Landing, Fairport, NY 14450 or www.fairportdfs.org/donate. Published in Greenwich Time on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary