Dorothea Maria Hofer, 86, passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, Florida on December 11. She was born in Germany, and grew up during World War II. She enjoyed singing in church choirs. She married and moved to California and lived there for over 20 years, where she enjoyed being a teacher's aid. She then relocated to Greenwich, and most recently Boca Raton, Florida. She was a lively, energetic mother and proud Oma. She is survived by her husband Alfred, daughter Andrea, son-in-law Marc, and grandchildren Kiersten and Kyle.
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 24, 2019