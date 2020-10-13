1/1
Dorothea O'Keefe
1934 - 2020
Dorothea (Dotty) M. O'Keefe
Dotty O'Keefe, a 25-year resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2020. Dotty was 85 years old, born in Philadelphia, PA, on December 5, 1934 and she lived in Mount Vernon, NY for more than 50 years. She was the daughter of the late Jules and Catherine Menghetti, and the sister of the Eleanor Lindberg. Dotty was married for fifty-five years to the love of her life, Don O'Keefe who passed away in 2015. Dotty had three beautiful daughters – the late Kathy DeBernardis, Jean Soucy and Lynn Maffei. Dotty was a kindergarten teacher at Sts. Peter and Paul in Mount Vernon for 25 years. Dotty was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Mary's Church in Greenwich. In addition to her sister and daughters, Dotty is survived and will be greatly missed by eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn Soucy, Kevin DeBernardis, Peter Soucy, Caroline DeBernardis, Jack Soucy, Grace Maffei, Lauren DeBernardis and Emily Maffei; and her sons-in-law Stephen Soucy, Robert Maffei and Thomas DeBernardis. Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 15th at St. Mary's Church on Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dotty's memory may be made to St. Mary's Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.



Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
