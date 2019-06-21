Dorothy Ann Sawyer

May 30, 1941-June 17, 2019Dorothy Ann (Dotty) Sawyer (nee Bouton), of 30 Brookside Drive, Greenwich, CT, died at Greenwich Hospital on Monday, June 17, 2019, shortly after celebrating her 78th birthday. Dotty is survived by five of her beloved children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: daughter Deborah and granddaughters Kelly, Kendall and Katie of Hendersonville, NC; daughter Kimberly (Dominic) of Groton, CT and granddaughters Jennifer of Hawthorne, NY, and Christina (Noel) of Thornwood, NY; son Byron, Jr. of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, grandsons Seth and Brett of Molino, FL, and Nolan of Clovis, CA; daughter Tracy and grandson John of Greenwich, CT; son Christopher and grandsons Ryan and Justin of Greenwich, CT; grandson Jeremy and great-grandchildren Mickey, Harley and Dizzy of Winthrop, ME. She was predeceased by five siblings: Ruth Bouton, Gloria Kenneth, Florence Parks, Harold Bouton and George Bouton, Jr.; husband Byron; son Eugene; and son-in-law Stephen Hopkins. Born on May 30, 1941 in Greenwich, CT to Ruth and George Bouton, Dotty was proud to be a lifelong resident of the town. She graduated from the former Greenwich High School at 101 Field Point Road and was employed by Parsonage Cottage as a supervisor. Dotty enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was known and loved as the matriarch of her family for her strong will, faith, sense of humor, and impeccable style.

A celebration of life will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26 at First United Methodist Church of Greenwich, 59 E. Putnam Ave., officiated by Pastor Dong Hyun Choi, followed by interment at St. Mary/Putnam Cemetery, 399 North Street. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com Published in Greenwich Time on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary