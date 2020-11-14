1/1
Dorothy Ashe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Ashe
On November 1, 2020, Dorothy Marie Ashe passed away peacefully at home in Greenwich, CT. She was 85 years old. Dorothy was the mother of Richard and Marybeth (Wise). Dorothy's loving husband James Ashe passed away on September 2, 2013. Dorothy is survived by her son Richard, daughter Marybeth, son-in-law Peter, and grandchildren: Amanda, Peter, Darby, Whitney, and Phoebe. Dorothy was known by Dot to all. Dot's family was blessed to have her live with them for the past 20 years. By example, Dot taught her loved ones the meaning of family, love, and faith. Dot never missed one of her grandchildren's sporting events, school plays, or concerts. She was so proud of her grandchildren. Dot was a second mother and grandmother to many of her children's and grandchildren's friends. Dot volunteered at Greenwich Hospital: she loved the time she spent with her wonderful hospital family. When she was not helping her loved ones, Dot enjoyed playing bridge and gardening. Dot was a beautiful, selfless, supportive, and devoted woman. Her family greatly grieves her loss but takes comfort knowing that Dot is reunited with her husband Jim in internal peace. Dot's love and support will always be with her loved ones. A private funeral mass was held at St. Timothy's in Greenwich, CT on November 6th, 2020. The family thanks and appreciates the immense love and support they received during this difficult time. Memorial donations can be made to Silver Hill Hospital Advancement Office New Canaan, CT 06840.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
31 Arch Street
Greenwich, CT 068306512
2038691513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved