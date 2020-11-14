Dorothy M. AsheOn November 1, 2020, Dorothy Marie Ashe passed away peacefully at home in Greenwich, CT. She was 85 years old. Dorothy was the mother of Richard and Marybeth (Wise). Dorothy's loving husband James Ashe passed away on September 2, 2013. Dorothy is survived by her son Richard, daughter Marybeth, son-in-law Peter, and grandchildren: Amanda, Peter, Darby, Whitney, and Phoebe. Dorothy was known by Dot to all. Dot's family was blessed to have her live with them for the past 20 years. By example, Dot taught her loved ones the meaning of family, love, and faith. Dot never missed one of her grandchildren's sporting events, school plays, or concerts. She was so proud of her grandchildren. Dot was a second mother and grandmother to many of her children's and grandchildren's friends. Dot volunteered at Greenwich Hospital: she loved the time she spent with her wonderful hospital family. When she was not helping her loved ones, Dot enjoyed playing bridge and gardening. Dot was a beautiful, selfless, supportive, and devoted woman. Her family greatly grieves her loss but takes comfort knowing that Dot is reunited with her husband Jim in internal peace. Dot's love and support will always be with her loved ones. A private funeral mass was held at St. Timothy's in Greenwich, CT on November 6th, 2020. The family thanks and appreciates the immense love and support they received during this difficult time. Memorial donations can be made to Silver Hill Hospital Advancement Office New Canaan, CT 06840.