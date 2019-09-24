|
Dorothy M. Bellairs
Dorothy M. Bellairs (92) of Naples, Florida died peacefully in her sleep on September 3, 2019. She was born in Oswego, NY to Richard and Ella Cliff on Oct. 9, 1926. Dorothy attended Oswego High School, graduating in 1944. Oswego is where she developed her love for auto racing, attending the Oswego Superspeedway where she watched her brother Richard Jr. frequently race. She moved to Greenwich, CT where she met her husband, Kenneth G Bellairs, marrying in February 1961. They raised their family and gathered with their many friends at Island Beach. After retiring, Dorothy and Ken moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL where she and Ken enjoyed living by the beach. They spent their retirement years traveling around the US, Caribbean, and Europe. Dorothy and Ken eventually moved to Naples, FL to be close to their daughter. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband (Kenneth), parents (Richard and Ella), brother (Richard Cliff Jr.), niece (Patricia Uderitz), and great-grandnephew, (Landon Uderitz). She is survived by her son Bruce (Christine Staves) from Omaha, NE, daughter Beth (Sheila Kaine), sister-in-law Shirley Cliff, niece Diana Bortle, best friend Lorraine Albeke and several great nephews and nieces. She will be laid to rest at St Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations to the . A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 11 a.m. at Fuller Funeral Home East in Naples, FL. For online condolences, visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 25, 2019