|
|
Dorothy E. Esposito
Jan 11, 1932-Dec 26, 2019Dorothy E. Esposito, 87, of Riverside, CT and Sun City Center, FL passed away peacefully Thursday, December 26th, at The Jewish Home in Fairfield, CT. Dorothy was born on January 11, 1932 to Edward A. Lyons and Bertha Kindberg Lyons, both deceased. She is survived by her loving children, George E. Catalano (Judy) of Orange, CT and Barbara Catalano of Cos Cob, CT; her step-sons Raymond Esposito (Lori), Douglas Esposito (Holly) and Jeffrey Esposito (Gina Cimminello). Dorothy cherished her three grandchildren, David D'Andrea Jr. (Guinevere), Lynn Fein (David), Katie Catalano, five step-grandchildren, Jamie Payne (Ethan), Julie, Juan, Antonio, and Brayden and two great-grandchildren Charlotte and James as well as two step great-grandchildren Raelynn and E.J.. Dorothy is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was also predeceased by her first husband of 32 years, Anthony Catalano and her second husband of 10 years, Raymond P. Esposito. She was predeceased by her sister Christine Lyons Van Tine. She attended Port Chester schools and graduated from Port Chester High School in the class of 1949. She was a legal secretary at Badger, Fisher, Cohen and Barnett, and then at Cummings & Lockwood until her retirement. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling throughout the United States and Europe. She volunteered for Community Answers at Greenwich Library and the Rummage Room in Old Greenwich and was an member of the First Congregational Church of Greenwich, in Old Greenwich, where she took part in the Women's Fellowship and the Hats Off Group. Dorothy enjoyed her winters in Sun City Center, FL. She chose to live there full time and met her companion of 12 years, Bill Bond. To honor her life, a memorial gathering will be held Saturday Jan. 4th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich. A prayer service will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. For more information or to place an online condolence www.coxeandgraziano.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dorothy's memory can be made to the (https://alz.org ) or to the . A special thank you to all the staff at The Jewish Home who took wonderful care of her during her time there.
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 2, 2020