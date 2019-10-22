|
|
Dorothy M. Farrell
Long time Greenwich resident Dorothy (Dot) Farrell left this life peacefully on September 11, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 49 years James J. Farrell and survived by her three children, Tom Farrell of Williamsburg, VA, Lynn Farrell of Scottsdale, AZ and Nancy Farrell of New York, NY.
Originally from Hazleton, PA. Dorothy moved to Washington, DC to attend George Washington University. While in DC she supported the war effort by working for the Board of Economic Warfare and volunteering as a Red Cross Nurse's Aid.
Dorothy left Washington, DC when she was accepted to the American Airlines Stewardess School in Dallas, TX. While with American Airlines Dorothy was based in New York and Los Angeles. A weather delay at Chicago's Midway Airport resulted in her meeting her future husband who was a pilot for American at the time.
Mrs. Farrell was a member of the International Kiwi Club, a charitable organization established by former American Airlines flight attendants. After raising her three children Dorothy became a realtor in Greenwich with Sammis & Chasdey and William Pitt until retirement and moving to Arizona.
Mrs. Farrell was laid to rest beside her husband James in St. Mary Cemetery in Greenwich in a private ceremony on September 20, 2019.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 25, 2019