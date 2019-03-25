Dorothy I. Levesque

Dorothy I. Levesque, age 79, of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital on March 23, 2019 with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. Dottie, as she was known by to her family and friends, was born in Greenwich, CT on February 18, 1940. She was a lifelong resident of Greenwich where she attended Greenwich Catholic Schools and was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church on Greenwich Avenue. Following graduation from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1958, Dottie worked at the Putnam Trust Company Bank. Later in life, she worked for RW Greeff & Co., Inc. Dottie was known to enjoy walking, especially at Tod's Point and about downtown shops. She was an avid reader who enjoyed, mystery, suspense, and romance novels. She was also a fan of singer Frank Sinatra.

Dottie was predeceased by her father, Robert Ewan Finnie of Aberdeen, Scotland, and her mother, Frances Josephine Finnie (MacDougall) of Darien, CT as well as her sister, Jane Wilson of North Palm Beach, FL, her daughter and son, Michelle and Michael Levesque, Jr. also of Greenwich, CT.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Suzanne and Walter McDermott of Riverside, CT, her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Raymond Levesque of Bel Air, MD along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, friends and extended family.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Greenwich Hospital who made her comfortable during her final days. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated privately with her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Call-A-Ride of Greenwich, a valuable and caring service for so many, especially seniors.