Jun 5, 1927 - Jun 22, 2020Dorothy H 'Dee' Osborn, a multi-decade Wall Street finance industry professional, died early Monday (June 22) at Essex Meadows in Essex, CT.

Born in Hartford on June 5, 1927, Dee grew up in Cheshire, Connecticut and attended Northfield School for Women and Wellesley College. In her junior year at Wellesley, Dee led a 12-member group of students through early post-war Western Europe.

Following her Wellesley graduation in 1948, Dee married New York chemical engineer Rush Taggart. The couple then spent 10 years in Charleston, WV, where they had three children: Rush Jr., Alison and Stewart.

In 1960, the couple relocated to New Canaan, CT, divorcing in 1964. After completing a Master of Arts in Education, Dee taught for several years.

After acquiring a Certified Investment Adviser license in 1976, Dee held a variety of positions with, among others, Scudder, Stevens & Clark and Shearson American Express.

In October 1978, just prior to official re-establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Dee led an 29-member all-female group from the Young Women's Financial Association of New York to China

The journey was unprecedented both for women and for Western finance professionals and occurred in the earliest days of China's transition from communist autarky to authoritarian capitalism.

Dee's Wall Street career also spanned the Federal Reserve interest rate rises of the 1980s, the birth of the high yield debt market and the 1990s tech boom.

An active member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, Dee served from 1974-1979 as chairman of its Education and Seminar Committee. She also served as president of the Wellesley Club and managed its alumni fund.

In 1997, Dee retired as a vice president Bank of America's US Trust division.

In 1986, Dee married widower James 'Jim' Osborn of Greenwich CT, a portfolio manager with Edgewood Financial of Manhattan.

The couple lived in Greenwich, during which period Dee served as co-treasurer of the local arts and science Bruce Museum. Jim died in 1996.

Dee moved to Essex Meadows in Essex CT in 2008. She leaves behind three children, Rush, Alison and Stewart.

Inquiries can be made to Rush Taggart Jr rt@bt9.org



