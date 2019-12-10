Home

Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Temple Sholom
300 E. Putnam Ave
Greenwich, CT
Dorothy Shapiro Obituary
Dorothy Waltz Shapiro
Dorothy Waitz Shapiro, 101 years, passed away on December 9, 2019.
Survived by her three daughters, Dena Kaufman, Phyllis Shapiro and her husband Marty Flashner, Ruthann Shapiro, her grandchildren Will Flashner and his wife, Rivka, Jill, and Nina Flashner and her husband, Michael Fagg, her great grandchildren Esther and Nitzan Flashner, her siblings Ruth Waitz, Morris Waitz, Fran Kalman and Laura Machlin, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday(TODAY), December 11, 2019 at Temple Sholom, 300 E. Putnam Ave Greenwich, CT. Expressions of consolation may be made to a .
Published in Greenwich Time on Dec. 11, 2019
