Dorothy W. HaasJun 24, 1933-May 10, 2020Dorothy W. Haas, of Greenwich, beloved wife of 62 years to Frederick C. Haas, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 10, 2020 at the age of 86. Dorothy was born June 24, 1933 in Buffalo, NY to the late Charles and Else Wittlief. Dorothy appreciated art and although she had little formal training, she had a talent for composition and painted many beautiful oils which adorn her home. Dorothy enjoyed all animals and birds, but most of all she loved dogs. She bought her first dog, a Shetland Sheepdog, when she was a teenager and the breed became her lifelong interest. One of her greatest joys was to play with a puppy. Her beloved dogs were a central part of her life and she shared and instilled her love of dogs in all her children. A legacy that continues. Dorothy was a past member of the Ox Ridge Kennel Club and past president of the Tri- State Shetland Sheepdog Club. Her second love was the Arabian Horse. She studied the breed's structure and movement which allowed her to appreciate the finer points of that marvelous breed. Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband Frederick, her children: Kenneth K. Haas, Lawrence F. Haas and his wife Jill, and Sandra D. Chaisson and her husband Thomas. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer E. Press and her husband Aaron, Carl R. Haas, and her great-grandchild Asher J. Press. Dorothy was predeceased by her siblings: Charles, Marion Mohr, Eleanor and Dolores. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine C/O Cornell University Foundation, Ithaca, NY for canine research purposes. A private family service was held at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT 06830.