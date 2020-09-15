Douglas Albert Schmid

Oct 12, 1959 - Sept 10, 2020Former Greenwich resident, Douglas Albert Schmid was born in Port Chester, New York and grew up in Greenwich and Cos Cob. He was the beloved son of Eleanor Schmid Morgan and the late Allen L. Schmid, Sr. and was also predeceased by his loving stepfather, James Daniel Morgan.

Doug graduated from Saint Mary's High School in 1977 and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation from Nathaniel Hawthorne College in 1981. He began his career as a flight instructor at Westchester and Danbury Airports.

In Danbury, he met his soulmate, Deborah Griffin. They were married in 1991 and welcomed their children, Douglas Morgan Schmid and Morgan Kathleen Schmid in 1993 and 1996, respectively. Thus began the essence of what mattered most to Doug: his steadfast, caring commitment to his family and extended family. The family resides in Bethel.

Doug was Service Manager at Preferred Utilities in Danbury where he worked for 20 years and was a valued and respected employee who was admired by everyone.

Doug enjoyed the simple things in life: playing his favorite songs on his acoustic guitar with his family, days at the beach, taking good care of his home and yard, physical fitness and weightlifting - deadlifting as much as 450 lbs. He was a master griller, and he and Debbi hosted many large family gatherings at their home. Doug was sentimental and had a real soft spot for all of the children in the family. He was just plain good – a good son, good brother, good husband, good father. Doug was hardworking, humble and a rock for all who knew and loved him. He will truly be missed.

Doug is survived by his lovely wife, Debbi; his two children, Douglas and Morgan; his mother, Eleanor Morgan; siblings Allene Warner (David); Allen L. Schmid (Betty); Dale Allen (Kevin Totoian), Lee Morgan (John); nieces and nephews David, Daniel and Jeff Warner, Kristin and Kelly Schmid, Dani Corrigan, Dan and Eva Black; great nieces, Devon Warner and Dakota Hines, and great-nephews, Kingston Hines and Liam Warner.

Doug had many beloved Wachowski, Schmid and Morgan aunts, uncles and cousins.

Though our hearts are aching terribly over this sudden loss, at the same time, all of our family feels the calming presence of Doug assuring us in many beautiful ways.

A private Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Doug at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Danbury. A celebration of life will take place on October 17.



