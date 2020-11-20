Douglas Fredrick Watson
June 16,1932 - November 18, 2020 Doug Watson, a native and longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully in Brandon, FL at the age of 88.
Mr. Watson attended the University of Connecticut where he studied Physical Therapy and played on the basketball team. He enjoyed calling square dances and worked as a soda jerk in-between studies. Before graduating in 1956 he met his wife to be, Theresa E. Futie. The two married and had 5 children. Mr. Watson had a successful practice as a Physical Therapist in Greenwich, CT for many years. He was a sports enthusiast and avid golf, tennis, and paddle ball player. Occasionally he would volunteer his time by calling square dances and treating patients in nursing homes. In 1976, Watson married Claire Iantorno of Port Chester, NY.
After retiring to St. Petersburg, FL in 1992, Mr. Watson re-instated his Physical Therapy License and again volunteered his time. He also volunteered at his local parish, driving the church van to help bring parishioners to and from church. Mr. Watson was an Ombudsman for residents of local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. His focus was for the best interests, personal rights, health, safety and welfare of the residents. If you met Mr. Watson, you were most likely greeted with "let me give you My Card".
Mr. Watson is survived by his wife Claire Watson, his son Douglas B. Watson of Lighthouse Point, FL, his daughters Maria Payton of Dover FL, and Melissa Watson of Lake Worth, FL, his sister Marcelle Sherwood of Lake Worth, FL, 4 stepchildren, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Mr. Watson was predeceased by his son John Watson of Boca Raton, FL and daughter Susan Strazza of Cedar Creek, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
.