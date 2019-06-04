Resources More Obituaries for Edith Radley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edith Marguerite Radley

EDITH MARGUERITE RADLEY, age 80, a longtime resident of Edgartown, MA, died on Tuesday, April 16 as a result of complications from an infection. Born on September 16, 1938, in Stamford, CT, to Eleanor Bartram Radley and John J. Radley, Jr., Edie graduated from The Greenwich Country Day School and Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, CT. She received her Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts from Colby Junior College in 1958. Edie held non-profit jobs in New York City, including volunteering for the Lighthouse Guild. She worked for New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller and New York City Mayor John V. Lindsay, ultimately serving as one of Mayor Lindsay's appointment secretaries. Edie worked on Mayor Lindsay's 1972 Presidential campaign, as well.

Edie moved to Edgartown full-time in 1973. She was co-owner of a craft and gift shop and volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician. She also became very involved at St. Andrews Church in Edgartown. Serving on the vestry, singing in the choir, and most notably creating the Mission Shop, which sold gifts, cards and items of a religious nature, Edie very much enjoyed giving back and supporting the church as well as other island charities. She also served on the Advisory Board of Sail Martha's Vineyard.

Edie loved to surround herself with family and friends, inviting them for a meal or to stay in her home. An avid reader, Edie enjoyed discussing the events of the day. She was very loyal to the people and animals in her life. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her generosity of spirit and caring nature.

Edie was predeceased by her parents and three sisters – Harriet Windsor Wrightson, Eleanor Windsor White and Elizabeth Radley Anderson. She is survived by her family - Katy and Chris Gray, Mary and Sam Boothby, Ann Wrightson and Tim Maloy, George and Kathy Wrightson, Peter and Jill White, Sherm and Pat White, David and Sue White, and many great-nieces and nephews, as well as a large circle of friends. A memorial service is scheduled for June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews Church in Edgartown, and interment at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich, CT on June 13 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edie's name to Sail Martha's Vineyard, P.O. Box 1998, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or the Animal Shelter of Martha's Vineyard, P.O. Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539.