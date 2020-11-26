Edith Vargas Sax
Edith Vargas Sax, 88, of Spring Lake Heights, NJ and a former resident of Greenwich, CT and Palm Bay, FL passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Edith was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico to the late Thomas and Alicia Vargas. She had lived in Greenwich, CT for 40 years. She was an active member of Westchester Country Club, where she enjoyed playing Bridge and Golf. She later moved to Palm Bay until moving in with her son and daughter in law in Spring Lake Heights 6 months ago.
Surviving is her husband Anthony C. Sax, her son Ralph and his wife Kathy, her daughter Christine Sax Stotesbery and husband Todd, her brother Deacon Thomas Vargas, her sister Marie Gunn and 4 grandchildren Christopher Sax and wife Briana, Emily and husband Drew Martinez, Andrew Stotesbery and Lauren Stotesbery. Edith was predeceased by her sister Gladys Califano. She was a proud and loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall, NJ 07719. Private committal will be at the convenience of her family.
Due to the current executive orders, all gatherings must follow capacity limitations. Guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing.