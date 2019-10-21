|
Edmond Patrick Collins
Edmond Patrick Collins died peacefully at Greenwich Hospital on October 3, 2019. He was born on February 24, 1923, in Killorglin, County Kerry, Ireland and was one of six children born to Molly and Edmond Collins. Eddie trained as a pharmacist and worked as an assistant pharmacist in Ireland and England. He immigrated to the United States in 1960, and married Alice Ward in 1962 after meeting her at an Irish dance in New York City. Alice and Eddie first lived in the Bronx on the Grand Concourse, and in 1968 moved to their new home in Greenwich, CT. Alice predeceased Eddie in 2015. Eddie worked for J.P. Morgan Chase in Queens for 28 years. He was an avid reader and loved history, listening to Irish music, playing the piano, and spending time with friends and family. He was also a member of the Greenwich Chapter of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and attended daily mass at St. Mary Church in Greenwich for many years. Eddie was dearly loved by family and friends, and his wit, humor, and wisdom will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Greenwich. A private burial to follow.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 23, 2019