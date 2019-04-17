Edna M. Birkeland

Edna M. Birkeland, 95, of Cos Cob passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1923 in New Bedford, MA to the late George and Alma Gendreau Methe.

Edna grew up in Leominster, MA, and studied to become a nurse. She worked at Stamford Hospital and then at Greenwich Hospital where she retired after 25 years of service.

She was an avid Bridge player, daily walker around Binney Park and participated in the Senior Olympics in Badminton. Edna was a friends of Greenwich Library volunteer, and a member of the Kettle quilters of the First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich for over 20 years.

Edna is survived by her loving daughter, Kristiane T. Birkeland of Cos Cob, her son-in-law, Peter Tarantino, and grandson, Lucas Kare Tarantino.

Besides her parents, Edna was also predeceased by her husband Kare Birkeland

A memorial service for Edna will be celebrated at the First Congregational Church in Old Greenwich, CT. Please visit their website for the date and time of services. www.FCCOG.com

