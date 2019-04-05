GreenwichTime Obituaries
Edward A. Farley Obituary
Edward A. Farley
Edward A. Farley, former Vice Chairman of Manufacturers Hanover Bank, now part of J.P. Morgan Chase, passed into eternal life on April 4, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jane Kelly Farley, his daughter, Mary Sue Farley, her husband, Clayton Surratt, of New York City, his son, Edward J. Farley, his wife, Kristy M. Farley, and his grandson, Charles F. Farley, of Washington, D.C.
Edward was a generous man of dignity, honor, and integrity.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 8th, at St. Michaels R.C. Church, 469 North Street, Greenwich, CT 06830. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to Hospice Care of Northern Westchester and Putnam, 540 White Plains Rd., Suite 300, Tarrytown, NY 10591 or Our Lady of Victory School, 4755 Whitehaven Parkway, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20007.
Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 5, 2019
