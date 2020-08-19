Edward Anthony Aloe

Edward Anthony Aloe, 86, formerly of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away August 15, 2020 at his home in Virginia, surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Ed was born May 13, 1934 in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania and grew up on a working farm and old Gristmill in Warrington, PA, where his fondest memories were of fishing in creeks and spending time with his older sister, Virginia (Ginny), cousin Paul and his beloved Irish setters. He graduated from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana where he admittedly spent more time focused on girls and cars than academics. He met his beloved wife Jean Grant Meyer at the Montclair Ski Club in Montclair, NJ, and, after marrying in 1968, resided in Greenwich, CT for 40 years where they raised their daughters, Elizabeth (Betsy) and Jennifer. There, Ed was a successful businessman and ran a thriving executive recruiting company, from the beginning as a franchise owner of Dunhill Personnel and later the Aloe Personnel Group, before retiring to Arlington, VA with his wife in 2011.

An avid bicyclist and hiker, throughout his career Ed commuted to White Plains, NY every workday on his bicycle, no matter the season or weather, and, with a need-for-speed, he competed and won cycling races at the state level. He took great pride in heating his home solely on the wood split from the large woodpile he kept stocked on his property in backcountry Greenwich. A favorite week-end pastime was to cookout for his family on his wood-fire grill; he had a penchant for black licorice and a sweet tooth matched by no other. Ed's deep beliefs in the Christian Science faith gave him much comfort throughout his life.

Ed was predeceased by his father, Edward Louis Aloe, his mother, Elizabeth Rohr Aloe, his sister, Virginia Joyce Aloe, and his cousin Paul Aloe. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Meyer Aloe, their two daughters, a son-in-law, as well as four grandchildren, Ava Jean, Jonah, Grant and James, and his adored nieces. There is no memorial service planned at this time.



