Eileen Charlotte Brown

Eileen Charlotte Brown, called Morny passed away on January 31, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born in India, one of many postings for her father, a Sargent Major in the British Army and returned to England as a child. She served in the women's branch of the RAF during WWII, meeting her husband, Kenneth Alan Brown in Calais, France. They married in 1949, the same year she obtained a degree from the University of London in Physical Therapy. She practiced at Leicester General Hospital before emigrating to Canada in 1953. They moved to Greenwich, Connecticut in 1969 and then to Sarasota, Florida in 1995. She loved to travel, was an avid bridge player and cross word solver and threw great parties. She was a loving caregiver to Alan, her husband of 65 years prior to his death in 2014. She is survived by her daughter Fiona Ertugrul of Sarasota, Florida, son and daughter- in-law Charles and Gretchen Brown of Darien, Connecticut and grandchildren Caley and Patrick Brown both of Manhattan. Published in GreenwichTime on Mar. 14, 2019