|
|
Eileen G. Clancy
Eileen G. Clancy, age 95, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019, at her home in Greenwich. She died of natural causes. Eileen lived in Greenwich from 1948 until her death.
Born May 14, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, Eileen was the daughter and only child of the late Adolph and Madelaine Bredehoft. When she was a little girl, her family moved to Queens, where she attended school. She graduated from St. Andrew Avellino School in Flushing, New York.
Eileen was a member of the Byram Garden Club as well as a member of Sacred Heart Church in Byram and St. Elizabeth Guild. She was a volunteer at Greenwich Hospital for many years, serving as a greeter at the welcome desk. She was also a volunteer for St. Vincent's Hospital in Rye, New York. She was a member of the AARP Chapter 3020 in Glenville and the Greenwich Seniors.
Eileen was married and widowed twice. Her first husband was Christian D. Van Eyk, who died in 1956. Her second husband was Edward W. Clancy, who died in 1985. Eileen had no children or relatives, but her life was filled with a multitude of friends and loved ones who appreciated her fun-loving nature, dry wit and indomitable spirit. All those who knew Eileen are blessed with memories of her that will be cherished forever.
At Eileen's request, there will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 95A Henry St., Greenwich, on Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 21, 2019