Eileen McDowell

Eileen McDowell, 85, a resident of Greenwich, CT and formerly of Port Chester, NY died July 22, 2019. She was born August 8, 1933 in Port Chester to the late Joseph and Hazel Baker Bernardo. She was raised and educated in Port Chester graduating from Port Chester High School. Eileen was married on June 6, 1954 at Our Lady of Mercy Church to Frank H. McDowell, Jr. Mr. McDowell died September 10, 2012. She was a secretary at the Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School, she then worked for nine years at Village Savings Bank in Port Chester and then as administrative assistant at Kraft General Foods in Rye Brook, NY. She finished her work career at The Griff Harris Golf Course in Greenwich, CT. She was devoted to her Catholic faith as well to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. Mrs. McDowell is survived by her beloved daughters Pam Kelly and husband Jim of Harrison, NY and Judy Massi and her husband Rick of Greenwich, CT, grandchildren Colleen Allison Mayo and husband Sean, Patrick Charles Massi, Jr., Ian McDowell Lauth, Sean McDowell Massi and Madeline Paige Lauth, great-granddaughter Olivia Quinn Mayo. She is also survived by her dear friend Brien McMahon and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Craft Memorial Home, Inc. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Monday July 29, 2019 at St. Paul's RC Church, 84 Sherwood Ave., Greenwich, CT. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Rye Brook, NY.

Craft Memorial Home, Inc., 40 Leicester St., Port Chester, NY. www.craftmemorialhome.com Published in Greenwich Time on July 25, 2019