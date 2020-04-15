|
Eleanor ("Lin") O'Brien Kieft
Nov. 9, 1953 – Mar. 28, 2020Lin Kieft passed away on March 28, 2020 after an extended illness, with her loving husband Richard at her side. She was born on November 9, 1953 in Greenwich to Eleanor (Kauffner) O'Brien and Robert E. O'Brien, Sr. Lin attended Cos Cob and Dundee Elementary Schools, Eastern Junior High School, and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1971. In 1974 she graduated from the School of Design at Chamberlayne Junior College in Boston, Massachusetts and relocated to Huntington Beach, California where she married Adam Myers and raised her son Shane. After the death of her husband Adam, Lin remarried and moved to Mesa, Arizona, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She is survived by her husband Richard Kieft of Mesa, Arizona; her mother Eleanor O'Brien of Riverside, CT; her brother Robert (Dale) O'Brien, Jr. of Old Greenwich, CT; and her son Shane and his family of Las Vegas, Nevada. Lin is also survived by her niece Elizabeth Goodwin of Kennebunk, Maine, and nephews Robert J. O'Brien of Los Angeles, California and Jeffrey O'Brien of Fairfield, CT. Lin was predeceased by her first husband Adam Myers, her brother Victor O'Brien, her sister Doris Glabowitz, and her father Robert O'Brien, Sr.
Lin was a talented artist who loved to work in many media. Her career as an interior decorator helped to satisfy her artistic muse. She also loved gardening and cooking, and wrote and published a gluten free cookbook. A gentle and fun loving person, Lin brought great joy and love to those who knew her.
Funeral services will be private. Contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation in Lin's memory.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 16, 2020