|
|
Eleanor Ring White
Eleanor Ring White (Ban) of Greenwich, CT and Douglas Michigan passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Ban was born in Boston, Massachusetts on July 23, 1926 to Paul Fusz Ring and Eleanor Murray Ring. Ban graduated from Villa Duchene, a Sacred Heart school in St. Louis, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Indiana in 1947. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth H. White (Libby), sons John H. White Jr. (Chip), Matthew M. White and five grandchildren Kathryn R. White, Lucie M. White, Matthew M. White Jr., Morgan W. White and Brendan H. White
Ban was predeceased by her husband John H. White, daughter Lucie R. White and son Paul R. White.
During her 60 years in Greenwich, Ban was a member of the Greenwich Junior League and sang with the Grace Notes. As an artist, she was a member of the Greenwich Pen Women. Ban exhibited her art in several juried shows featuring her paintings of her grandchildren, sailboats, Venice, and the beach on Lake Michigan in Douglas. Ban was an active member of the Greenwich Art Society, Greenwich Decorative Arts, Greenwich Bible Study and at the YWCA Jane Boutelle Exercise Class.
Ban was on the faculty of Sacred Heart Greenwich for 23 teaching Typing/ Wordprocessing to her "darling girls". She looked forward each June to giving out the Lucie White Award at Sacred Heart's Prize Day.
Ban was an active member of The Belle Haven Club for 60 years. During that time, Ban and her husband served on the pool and swim team committees. Pool parties at Belle Haven were her favorite times of the summer.
Ban was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Michael the Archangel for 25 years.
A viewing will be held at Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home, Arch Street, Greenwich from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th. A funeral mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Church, North Street, Greenwich on Wednesday, February 5th at 10:30 a.m.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Sacred Heart Greenwich. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.leopgallagehrgreenwich.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 2, 2020