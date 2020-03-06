|
Elinor H. Carr
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Elinor Heiner Carr, our loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 3, 2020. Elinor was 88 years old and passed away peacefully at her home in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Elinor was born on October 7, 1931 in Flushing, New York and attended St. Agnes Academic High School in College Point, NY, where she was a leader of the Debate Team. She was a 1953 graduate of St. John's University where she met her loving husband Frank. Elinor and Frank were married in New York in January 1953 and recently celebrated 67 years of marriage. Elinor later obtained a Master's in Education at Fairfield University.
Elinor was the beloved wife of Frank Carr of Greenwich, CT, the beloved mother of Maeve Carr Heath of West Norwalk, CT and Frank Jay Carr of Tarrytown, NY and the beloved grandmother of Keira Heath, Andrew Carr, Devon Heath and Cristina Carr. She is also survived by her brothers Edward Heiner of Anchorage, AK and John O'Hare of Chester, CT and by her sister Lorraine Moran of Mt. Sinai, NY. Elinor was predeceased by her sister Rosemary Heiner and her brother Edward O'Hare.
Teaching and continually learning along with her students were Elinor's passions. For some 25 years, Elinor excelled as an English and Humanities Teacher in Bella House at Greenwich High School and was co-creator of the noted Shapers of the World Program. She hosted yearly trips for her students to Greece, Italy and throughout Europe, making sure to sample the best available cuisine along the way. She brought the ancient classics to life for her students, often acting out the parts of famous Greek women, truly combining the teaching of academics along with important life lessons.
A celebration of Elinor's life will be held at St. Paul's Church, 84 Sherwood Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06831 – (203) 531-8741 - on Monday, March 16, 2020 beginning at 11:00 am. A funeral mass will be followed immediately by a reception for close friends, family and her students in the St. Paul's Parish Hall. Please email your remembrances, condolences and pictures of Elinor to her son Frank at [email protected]
Donations to Greenwich Scholarship Association are welcome. Greenwich Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 4627, Greenwich, CT 06831
Published in Greenwich Time from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020