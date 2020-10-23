Elinor Hershaft

Elinor Hershaft, daughter of Rose and Solomon Klausner, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 82. She was born August 12, 1938, in Yonkers, New York. Elinor is survived by her brother, Steven Klausner; her children, Peter Hershaft and Karin Hershaft Smith, and her grandchildren, Stephanie, Matthew, Samantha, and Talia. Elinor was a one of a kind person whose interior design work lives on in peoples homes. She will be missed.



