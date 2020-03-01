Home

Christ Church
254 E Putnam Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Church
254 East Putnam Avenue
Greenwich, CT
Elizabeth C. Gordon


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth C. Gordon
Elizabeth C. Gordon
Elizabeth Carroll Gordon, 91, of Greenwich died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on July 19, 1928, she was the wife of the late Joseph Wallace Gordon and the daughter of the late William A. and Mildred Van Horn Carroll. Betty attended Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School and Marjorie Webster Junior College in Washington, DC. Upon graduation, she returned to Charleston, West Virginia to work at the Columbia Gas Company. She met her future husband, Joe, and married in 1956 at Andrews Air Force Base.
While raising her three children, Betty was active in the Junior League of Greenwich, Christ Church Altar Guild, and the North Mianus PTA. She was also a steadfast volunteer for the Burning Tree swim and tennis teams. After raising her three children, she volunteered weekly answering phones in the Christ Church office. Betty loved travelling with her husband, Joe, to visit family and friends and to enjoy many Princeton University sponsored trips.
Betty is survived by two sons, Joseph Wallace Gordon, Jr. and wife Liz, of Boulder, CO and William Carroll Gordon and wife Christine of Old Greenwch, CT; a daughter Susan Gordon Cinkala and husband Dean of Potomac, MD; a sister Mary Ellen Moore and husband Harry of Sarasota, FL and six grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Christ Church, 254 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830. Reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made by check payable to Christ Church Greenwich; please put GORDON-BELLS on the memo line.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 2, 2020
