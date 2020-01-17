|
Elizabeth (Bridget) Deering
Elizabeth Ann (Bridget) Deering of Greenwich, Connecticut passed away last week after being struck by a vehicle while walking in the cross-walk near the Agnes Morley Senior Housing complex where she lived. She was 77 years old.
Elizabeth was born in Ireland. She was born with a severe cleft palate and endured a number of operations as a child to correct her condition. She grew up in an orphanage in Ireland and went on to train as a professional nanny. She eventually moved to the United States, where she became an American citizen and was proud to vote in every election.
Although she had only an eighth grade education, Elizabeth became highly sought after as a "Mary Poppins" of nannies due to her special connection with children and animals. She worked primarily in Greenwich and Manhattan, where she cared for numerous children throughout her 50 plus year career including children of Middle East and Hollywood royalty. She also volunteered for many years at the neonatal intensive care unit at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City caring for premature babies.
Elizabeth was a kind and gentle soul with an adventurous and indomitable spirit. She was active and loved to exercise, be outside and travel. She was grateful that her career provided her with the opportunity to visit places like the South of France and the Bahamas, but she was also just as happy sledding and building snowmen in the yard. She is survived by the many children whom she cared for and the families who loved her. Donations in Elizabeth's memory can be made to Operation Smile (operationsmile.org 1-888-249-3797).
Published in Greenwich Time on Jan. 19, 2020