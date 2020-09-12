Elizabeth (Carey) Ewing

Of Lake Placid, FL, died peacefully on September 8th, after a brief battle with Leukemia. She is survived by the love of her life, Michael Ewing, to whom she was married for 40 years, and her beloved son, Braden Ewing, of Orlando, FL. Born to William and Catherine (Moore) Carey, Elizabeth was raised in Saratoga Springs, NY. After meeting in Boston, the Ewings lived in New York, NY, Dallas, TX, and Greenwich, CT, before moving closer to their son in Florida. Besides her husband and son, she is survived by her sister and best friend, Linda Carey Keith of Dedham, MA, and her brother, William Carey and his wife, Barbara (Ashton) of Ipswich, MA, as well as her adoring nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her large extended family including her treasured Moore and Carey cousins and a younger generation of great nieces and nephews who she showered with love. Elizabeth attended St. Peter's Academy and studied at Trinity College in VT. She had a successful advertising sales career at Boston radio station, WHDH, and continued in New York at Katz Communications and Nickelodeon Television. She later turned her energies to raise her son, and lent her many talents to Braden's schools and local non-profits where she made an infinite number of friends. She volunteered at both Lamplighter School in Dallas and Brunswick School in Greenwich, where she also had a long commitment to The Breast Cancer Alliance. Elizabeth was a faithful Catholic, a voracious reader, gourmet cook, frequent hostess to friends, and the mastermind behind every family Thanksgiving and Christmas celebration. She traveled extensively and loved long road trips and vacations by the sea, especially August on Cape Cod. But more than anything, her greatest joy was family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in Saratoga Springs, NY. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Elizabeth Ewing to the Breast Cancer Alliance, 48 Maple Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830.



