Elizabeth Haggerty

Elizabeth Haggerty, 49, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 after a long illness. Elizabeth was born in Atlanta, GA, daughter of Ann and Richard Haggerty. This obvious error was rectified when she was four years old and her family moved to Greenwich, CT, where she was educated. She later graduated from Manhattanville College. She was employed for fourteen years at Mohawk Fine Papers in Cohoes, NY. Elizabeth married Tom Carter, who survives her. She is also survived by her brother David and sister-in-law Katy of Glens Falls, NY, their children; Frances, Christopher, and Lily, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins from bother sides of her family. Burial will be private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elizabeth's name to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or to the Shelters of Saratoga, 14 Walworth Street, Saratoga Springs.

