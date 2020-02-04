|
Elizabeth Kontos
Elizabeth Kontos died peacefully in her sleep on January 31, 2020 at the age of 101.
Mom was born on August 5, 1918, in Dupont, PA, to Joseph Kelleman and Susan Dorchak Kelleman. The daughter of a coal miner, and one of 7 children, she left home at 17, moving to Byram, to help support her mother, brothers, and sister after her dad was killed in a mining accident. She met her future husband Joseph Kontos in Bryam, and they spent their lives there and in Glenville.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, her brothers John, Joe, Andrew, Ed, and Bill, her sister Olga, and her granddaughter Jane. She is survived by her children Joe and wife Sue, Tom and wife Kathy, Rich, and Sue and husband Bill Keating, her grandchildren Kelly Ann, Lisa, Tom, Ashley, Erin, Rebecca, and her great-grandchildren Hannah, Tim, Hunter, Tyler, Cash, and Pearl.
The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Glasser for his years of compassionate care of our mother, and Nathaniel Witherell for their kindness and care this past month.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels who the family thanks for all of their kindness and support they have shown.
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 6, 2020