Elizabeth Ann Kopyscinski

Elizabeth Ann Kopyscinski, 74, passed away on June 2, 2019 in Charlotte, NC of complications related to Alzheimer's Disease. Liz was born in Springfield, MA and predeceased by her mother, Alice Kopyscinski. She is survived by her loving children Tanya Davies of Oak Park, CA, Jenny Burnside and her husband Jason of Huntersville, NC and David Edelson of Brasilia, Brazil, her adoring grandchildren Teegan, Teyla, Jake and Bella, her brother Steven Kopyscinski and his wife Sue and many nieces and nephews.

Liz moved to Old Greenwich in 1977 and remained in the Connecticut area until 2015 when she moved to NC. She was an active member of the community where she established many cherished friendships, owned "A Touch of New England" calligraphy business, was the co-owner of 06830Gifts, and led ad sales at WGCH in Greenwich up until her Alzheimer's diagnosis in 2018. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held at Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT on Sunday, July 14th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Her children will say a few words at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Elizabeth's honor to: Memory Center Charlotte, 300 Billingsley Rd.,Suite 108 Charlotte, NC. Published in Greenwich Time on July 12, 2019