Elizabeth Vidone Kristoff

Oct 2, 1935 - May 30, 2019Elizabeth Vidone Kristoff, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away peacefully on May 30th. She is survived by her three loving sons, Christopher A. Kristoff (Nancy) of Old Greenwich, Lawrence E. Kristoff (Sharon) of North Carolina, and Paul M. Kristoff (Kelly) of Maryland and six wonderful grandchildren, Michael, Caitlin, Carter, Charles, Andrew and Grace, who brought her great joy. She was predeceased by Lawrence E. Kristoff (2002) and later in life by her companion, Daniel J. Miert (2017).

Betty, as she was known by all, grew up in Greenwich with her two sisters Theresa Elizabeth Evaristo and Marie Ann Belmonte and graduated from Greenwich High School. She remained actively involved through the years with classmates and enjoyed planning reunions and reconnecting with old friends. She had an extensive career as a real estate and probate paralegal and was a long standing volunteer at Greenwich Hospital. She thoroughly enjoyed helping others and her love for family, friends, cooking, and faith will be remembered by all.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 7th from 4 – 8 p.m. at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home, 134 Hamilton Avenue, Greenwich. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 9 a.m. at St. Rochs Church, 10 Saint Roch Avenue, Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Parsonage Cottage, 88 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT 06830, where the staff took such wonderful care of her during her final days. Published in GreenwichTime on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary