Ellen Scranton Linen

Ellen Scranton Linen (Dinny), 83, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, died January 18, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Meadow Ridge, a senior living community in Redding, Connecticut. She was 83.

Ms. Linen, who was known as Dinny, was a graduate of Greenwich Country Day School, the Ethel Walker School in Simsbury, Connecticut and Smith College. During her life, Ms. Linen was engaged in the retail industry, including as an owner of the Gallery Shops in Greenwich and she participated in a variety of charities and civic activities. Through her mother, Sara Scranton Linen, she was a descendant of the family who founded Scranton, Pennsylvania. Her Uncle, William W. Scranton, was Governor of Pennsylvania from 1963 to 1967.

Her father, James A. Linen III, was publisher of Time Magazine for 15 years, and also served as President of the parent company, Time Inc., from 1960 to 1969. Ms. Linen was predeceased by her brother, James A. Linen IV. She is survived by her former husband, Nathan Mobley, Jr. of Boise, Idaho; a sister, Marion M. Dawson Can of Greenwich; brothers, Jonathan S. Linen of Summit, New Jersey, Christopher T. Linen of Washington, Connecticut and Worthington W. Linen of Manhattan; 3 children, Sara A. Mobley Leger of Sonoma, California, Mark S. Mobley of Sun Valley, Idaho, and Nathan Mobley, III of Darien, Connecticut; and two granddaughters, Caitlin S. Mobley and Aislinn T. Mobley of Darien, Connecticut.

The Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Chapel in Greenwich, CT at 2 p.m. on June 14th. There will be a reception immediately following the service. A private family burial will be held in Scranton, Pennsylvania the following day. Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 10, 2019