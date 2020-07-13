Emanuel Ambrosecchio

Emanuel "Willie"
Ambrosecchio
Emanuel "Willie" Ambrosecchio, 99, of Old Greenwich, died peacefully on July 10, 2020 at Greenwich Hospital. The oldest of seven children, Emanuel was born in New York City on June 2, 1921 to the late Antonio and Serafina (Iacovone) Ambrosecchio. He was a World War II veteran who served with the 755th Field Artillery Battalion B and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. In 1947 he married the love of his life, Mary (Rotunno). Emanuel worked for several years at Trine Manufacturing /Schneider Electric as a metal polisher until the time of his retirement. He lived in Gloversville and the Bronx, and he was a longtime resident of New Rochelle before moving to Old Greenwich to be close to his daughters. Emanuel was predeceased by Mary, his wife of 61 years; sister Teresa Moffa; brothers Charles, Joseph, and August. He is survived by his daughters Marie and Lorraine; son Anthony (Gayle); brothers Michael (Lucy) and Mario; grandchildren Laura and Matthew. Emanuel was a loving husband, devoted father, and beloved grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin. His smile, positive attitude and wonderful sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Emanuel's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of The King Street Rehab and to his cardiologist, Dr. Francis Neeson and the doctors, nurses and other staff members of Greenwich Hospital who took such wonderful care of him. God bless you and thank you. There will be a graveside service at Greenwood Union Cemetery in Rye, NY on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to 'The Annual Fund for Greenwich Hospital' in Emanuel's memory: https://giving.greenhosp.org/giving/give-now