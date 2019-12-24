|
|
Emanuella Rossetti
Emanuella Rossetti passed away on December 18, 2019 at 86 years old.
Ella was born on December 15, 1933 to the late Frank and Emanuella Giugno. Ella grew up in the Bronx with her brother, Frank. In her youth, Ella enjoyed spending time with her cousin Gloria DeMaria and with her lifelong friends Grace Caprio and Margaret D'Amato.
As a young woman, Ella fell in love with Frederick Rossetti. They wed on July 3, 1954 and had three sons. Ella's heart and soul were connected to her family. She was a loving and caring mother, first to her sons and later to their wives as well. As the family grew, Nanny Ella spoiled her six grandchildren with love, presents and baked macaroni. There was nothing Ella loved more than watching her children and grandchildren grow and succeed.
Earlier this year, Ella was thrilled to become a great-grandmother when baby Ella was born.
Ella enjoyed cooking, swimming and socializing with friends. Her family's favorite dishes were her meatballs, eggplant parmesan and linguini with clams. Ella never used recipes; she cooked based on a God-given instinct. A gracious host to all, Ella served up hilarious stories with her hearty meals. Ella was a woman of sophistication with a great taste for fashion and jewelry.
Ella is survived by her husband, Frederick Rossetti; three sons: James Rossetti (Marcia), Frederick Rossetti (Sarah) and Michael Rossetti (Claire); brother Frank Giugno; six grandchildren: Kristen Soltys (Scott) and Christina (Cliff), Matt, Peter, Alex and Paul Rossetti; and great-granddaughter, Ella Mary Soltys. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Paul Roman Catholic Church, 84 Sherwood Avenue, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Compassus Hospice at compassuslivingfoundation.org
Published in Greenwich Time from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019