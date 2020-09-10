Emily W. GibbonsEmily W. Gibbons (April 21, 1933-Sept.3, 2020) was the youngest of 8 children born to George and Sarah Nee Wolfert in Greenwich, CT. A lifelong resident of Greenwich, she married her first husband, John J. Stelling, (died 1988), in 1951. They had five children: Gary (died 2003), Kathleen, Michele (died 1974), Lori Ann and John J. She was a child care provider for many years. In 1968 she joined AA, where she met her second husband, Patrick Gibbons, (died 1988). Emily enjoyed her 52 years of sobriety and the many relationships it created and grew. She is survived by 3 grandsons, Aaron and Craig Zeranski and John D. Cappiali; and 2 great-grandsons, John Paul Zeranski and Jack Aaron Zeranski .Emily was predeceased by her 7 siblings, George, Dorothy, Marion, Warren, Robert, Grace and Peter. All are welcome to join the family at her interment, Thursday, Sept. 10th, at 12 noon at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich.