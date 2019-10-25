|
Emma J. Gilbert
Apr 25, 1931-Oct 24, 2019 Emma J. Gilbert, a lifelong resident of Greenwich died October 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Emma was born in Greenwich to Michael and Concetta (Finiello) DiSapio. She was a homemaker who also had an accomplished career in marketing for major publishing houses including Random House. Beloved wife of the late John P. (d. 1988) Gilbert, devoted mother of Dean (wife Pamela) and cherished grandmother of Casey, Jesse, Tyler and Leah. She is predeceased by her siblings, Joseph DiSapio, Mary Braccio and Irene Bilotti. Emma is also survived by her brother in law, Leo Bilotti and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Roch's R.C. Church followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 27, 2019