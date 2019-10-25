GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-5968
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Gilbert


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Gilbert Obituary
Emma J. Gilbert
Apr 25, 1931-Oct 24, 2019 Emma J. Gilbert, a lifelong resident of Greenwich died October 24, 2019 at the age of 88. Emma was born in Greenwich to Michael and Concetta (Finiello) DiSapio. She was a homemaker who also had an accomplished career in marketing for major publishing houses including Random House. Beloved wife of the late John P. (d. 1988) Gilbert, devoted mother of Dean (wife Pamela) and cherished grandmother of Casey, Jesse, Tyler and Leah. She is predeceased by her siblings, Joseph DiSapio, Mary Braccio and Irene Bilotti. Emma is also survived by her brother in law, Leo Bilotti and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Roch's R.C. Church followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
Download Now