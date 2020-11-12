Eriberto "Scoci" Scocimara

Eriberto R. Scocimara, known to everyone as Scoci, died peacefully on November 3, 2020 at his home in Greenwich, CT. He was 85. He spent his final weeks surrounded by family, including his surviving wife of 61 years, Manita, and his four children: Christina (David) Surtees, Peter (Julia) Scocimara, Marielle (Michael) Kakaras and Nadia (Andrew) Fisher.

Scoci revered and, in many ways, embodied the American Dream. Born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1935 to an Italian father and a Swiss mother, Scoci maintained his multi-lingual (fluent in six languages) and multi-national heritage while embracing the American ethos of hard work, dedication to family, and a patriotic fervor for the opportunities which America offered. He described his naturalization as an American citizen in 1998 as one of the greatest days of his adult life.

An accomplished student, Scoci graduated Summa Cum Laude from Collège St-Michel in Fribourg, Switzerland, in 1954 and Magna Cum Laude from University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, in 1959. While attending the University of St. Gallen, he performed two years of Swiss military service, becoming a Lieutenant in the Swiss army. Through a friend, he met the love of his life, Manita, a Greek student raised in Athens and one of only three women attending St. Gallen. In 1961, Scoci ventured to the United States with Manita and their firstborn daughter. He graduated with Distinction from Harvard Business School in 1963. The friendships the young couple formed while living in a tiny, attic apartment in Cambridge, Massachusetts, not only lasted a lifetime but remained among Scoci's closest friendships.

Scoci parlayed his Swiss and American education to become a pioneer in leveraged buyouts at G.L Ohstrom & Company and a respected leader of several business organizations, including CEO and Chairman of the Hungarian American Enterprise Fund, CEO of Le Coq Sportif US, CEO of Miramar Marine Corporation, CEO and Chairman of LRE, and Treasurer of Cummins Engines. In his later years, Scoci was an active voice on the board of numerous public companies, including Roper Industries, Euronet, Adidas USA, Carlisle Companies, Harrow Industries, Quaker Fabrics and several privately held firms.

One of Scoci's greatest joys was his involvement with Young Presidents Organization ("YPO") and it's alumni group, World President's Organization. He and Manita both believed in the value of lifelong learning, and for over 45 plus years with both organizations, they were active organizers of many universities around the world. Scoci served as an Officer and Director of YPO and his YPO Forum became one of the constant sources of personal strength and friendship throughout his adult life.

A man who had traveled to over 100 countries, Scoci was able to connect to anyone, anywhere and make new acquaintances feel like valued friends. He had an uncanny ability to make those around him feel special, like they were the guest of honor. He was charming and was always the best-dressed man in the room. He was an avid storyteller, a connoisseur of literature, and a fount of historical knowledge. He gave generously of his time and often found himself in the role of coach, mentor and advisor to a wide range of friends and colleagues. Those who worked with him or for him continued to seek his mentorship years, even decades, later.

Beyond his numerous educational and business accomplishments, Scoci's most enduring legacy will remain his family. Nothing brought him greater joy and pride than telling stories about his four children and eight grandchildren and nothing was more important than cultivating strong bonds across generations. Despite the significant limitations imposed by COVID-19, Scoci spent his last four weeks with his wife by his side, all his children and most of his grandchildren gathered together, still seeking his advice on careers, family and life. This time together represented the embodiment of a dedicated family, bound tightly by the love and the joie de vivre of Manita and Scoci. Scoci will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Scoci's honor to American Farm School in Greece, an institution that he and Manita supported for more than 40 years.



