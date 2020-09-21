Eric Wahlstrom

Eric Rickard Wahlstrom

1943 – 2020 Eric "Rick" Wahlstrom died from cardiac arrest on August 26th in San Diego, California. He was 76.

Rick grew up on Shore Road in Old Greenwich with his father Fred, mother Dorothy, and two brothers Fred Jr. and Paul.

He graduated from Old Greenwich Elementary School and Riverside Junior High School.

Illness kept him out of high school but he completed his education at the University of Southern California where he received his B.S. in Business Administration (1972) and his M. B. A. (1973). Honors included Magna Cum Laude, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, and Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society.

After graduation he was a planning analyst with the NCNB Corporation in Charlotte, North Carolina (1974-75) before becoming a legislative aide to United States Senator Robert Morgan of North Carolina (1975-76). In 1976 he joined the American Bankers Association in Washington, D.C. as an associate director. Illness forced his retirement in 1989.

Rick moved to La Jolla, California where he enjoyed horse racing and was a part-owner of several horses.

Rick loved playing baseball at Binney Park. In 1961, while playing in the Cape Cod league, legend Ted Williams wrote "He has many good moves around the bag as a second baseman, and if given a chance to play he can develop into quite a ball player."

He studied guitar with Stamford jazz icon Sal Salvador. Rick later taught his learned skills to students.

For all who knew him he will be deeply missed.



