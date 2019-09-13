|
Erich Carl Peter
Erich Carl Peter, 82, of Cos Cob, CT and Long Key (Layton), FL passed away on September 12 with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Angela "Addie" Petti Peter. Erich was born in Greenwich on September 30, 1936 to the late Max and Louise Schoemig Peter.
After graduating from Greenwich High School, Erich earned a degree in Engineering at the University of Bridgeport and a Masters in Engineering from UCONN. He was also the President and Owner of Happy Lawns of Greenwich. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, fishing and shooting. He was a member of the Mianus River Boat and Yacht Club, Cos Cob Yacht Club, Cos Cob Revolver & Rifle Club, and the Ansonia Rod & Gun Club.
His greatest passion was his family. In addition to his wife of 60 years, Angela, he is survived by his children and their families, Lisa (Robert) Smith of Danbury and Heidi (Brian) Hoffmann of Lunenburg, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Melissa, Michael and Matthew Smith and Erica and Steven Hoffmann. He also leaves three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Joan Hutson.
Friends and family may visit at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT on Sunday from 2-5 p.m., a service will be held in the funeral home at 5 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering or the . Share a memory of Erich at www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 14, 2019